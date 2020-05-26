Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 223 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AAON by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 15,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

