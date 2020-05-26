Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 941,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 108,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

