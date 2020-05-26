Brokerages Expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Gartner reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $107,863,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after buying an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 440,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,784. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

