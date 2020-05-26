Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,637. The company has a market cap of $661.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 311.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

