Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.70). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gabelli cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 172,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.72. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.