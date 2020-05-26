Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post -$1.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.95). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.18) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $105,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,595.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $447,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,249 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

PTCT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.61. 221,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

