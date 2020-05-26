Brokerages Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the lowest is $240,000.00. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $870,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $31.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.24 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $72.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,130.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 203,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 187,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 527,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,527. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.75.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

