Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of THS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 382,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

