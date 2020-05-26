Brokerages Set Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) PT at $12.00

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. 1,039,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

