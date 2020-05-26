Brokerages Set Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $30.83

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,279. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.53.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.