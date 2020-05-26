Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) PT at C$0.66

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CR traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.36. 802,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post -0.1422951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

