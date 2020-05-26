Brokerages Set Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Target Price at $16.33

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curo Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 399,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,547. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

