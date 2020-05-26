Brokerages Set Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) PT at $23.00

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at $683,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $139,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,143,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.03. 126,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,832. The company has a market cap of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

