Brokerages Set Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT at $24.50

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

