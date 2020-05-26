Brokerages Set Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $14.57

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.68 million, a PE ratio of -75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

