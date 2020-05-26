Brokerages Set Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $108.33

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.54. 1,122,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,551. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $205,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,997 shares of company stock worth $2,684,932. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

