Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brown-Forman stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 774,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,716. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $72.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown-Forman will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

