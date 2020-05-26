Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $785.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.36 million to $866.00 million. Brunswick posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $54.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brunswick by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brunswick by 68.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. 62,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

