Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $54.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 62,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,368. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

