Bulwark (BWK) Market Capitalization Tops $235,405.35

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $235,405.35 and approximately $286.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002183 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

