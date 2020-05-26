Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.18 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to announce sales of $939.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $806.89 million. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.61.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $806,428,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $126,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,097,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $104,426,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BURL traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.03. 70,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,472. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.