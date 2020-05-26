Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to announce sales of $939.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $806.89 million. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.61.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $806,428,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $126,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,097,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $104,426,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BURL traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.03. 70,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,472. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.