Burst Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,507.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Burst has a market cap of $9.08 million and $15,507.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,093,605,988 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

