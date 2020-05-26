BUZZCoin Market Capitalization Hits $177,409.19 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $177,409.19 and approximately $19.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

