CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $879.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

