Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.58. 438,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.