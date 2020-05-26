Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the marijuana producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $19.42. 13,997,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,716. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

