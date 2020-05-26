Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.38. 527,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,680. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.