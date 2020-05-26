Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. 155,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,851. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $330.47 million, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,710.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $383,711.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

