Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

Get Casio Computer alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casio Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Casio Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casio Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of CHYCY remained flat at $$2.34 during midday trading on Monday. Casio Computer has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Casio Computer Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casio Computer (CHYCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.