Centauri Price Tops $0.0006 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. During the last week, Centauri has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $29,071.69 and $133.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.03851676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

