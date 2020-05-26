Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPF. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 111,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $434.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 72,373 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 270,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

