ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00013761 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $6.33 million and $333,060.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.02046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 5,210,250 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

