Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $120.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.