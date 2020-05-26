Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $120.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

