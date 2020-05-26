Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.50 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $486.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.78 million to $495.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $488.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $106.91. The company had a trading volume of 932,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.