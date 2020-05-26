Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $486.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.78 million to $495.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $488.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $106.91. The company had a trading volume of 932,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

