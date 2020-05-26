Chemistree Technol (TSE:CHM) Director Sells C$690,000.00 in Stock

Chemistree Technol (TSE:CHM) Director David Cataford sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,105,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,842,449.90.

About Chemistree Technol

Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemistree Technol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemistree Technol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.