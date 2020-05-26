Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley bought 7,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $195,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole bought 1,197 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,571.38. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,547.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,796 shares of company stock worth $537,083. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $125.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

