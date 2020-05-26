CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.09

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.557 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

