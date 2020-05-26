CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.56

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

About CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COAL ENER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COAL ENER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.