China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on China Everbright International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded China Everbright International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. China Everbright International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.93.

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

