China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHA. Macquarie upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Telecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CHA traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. 81,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. China Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 439,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 59,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Telecom (CHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.