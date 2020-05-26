Chromia Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $3.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.02048407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00182679 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 410,559,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,381,545 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

