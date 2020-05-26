Chronologic Reaches Market Cap of $114,241.44 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market cap of $114,241.44 and approximately $221.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,233,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,627 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

