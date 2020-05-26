Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $8.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.18.

CTAS traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $240.65. 436,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $247.75. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

