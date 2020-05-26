Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. 10,338,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

