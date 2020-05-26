Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.