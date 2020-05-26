Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Achieves $100,805.83

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $100,805.83 and approximately $145.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00449292 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014986 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00099861 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009063 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,572,416 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

