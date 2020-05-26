CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 12th.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.13. 3,034,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CleanSpark stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.59% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent quarter.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

