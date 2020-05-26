CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $809,703.45

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $809,703.45 and $23,325.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003625 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,453,166 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

