COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.46

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 27205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

