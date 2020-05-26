Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 68,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,720. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $128,240.00. Also, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $43,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $394,100 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

